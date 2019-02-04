Speech to Text for Federal employees file lawsuit

the longest government shutdown left thousands unable to pay their bills. now a class action lawsuit seeks to remedy their losses. a rochester woman is a plaintiff in the case. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the exclusive. on the scene at the federal medical center áá the partial federal government shutdown was a challenging time for sandy parr. the mother of two racked up nearly a hundred hours of overtime without pay. now áá she is taking action. "i got extremely tired, the first pay period was 60 hours, the second pay period was 34." parr says the weeks of work without pay took a toll on her family life. "my kids were wondering why i was going to work when i wasn't getting paid." now áá she's hopeful the lawsuit will payoff. "anybody who worked overtime is potentially due double of what they worked, so for me, that's 94 hours of overtime i'm getting paid a second time." heidi burakiewicz is the lead attorney in the class action suit and is optimistic she'll be able to get her clients a significant payday. "a minimum of one thousand one hundred 60 dollars per person is what the minimum wage violation comes out to plus the full amount of overtime that people worked." justin tarovisky was the first plaintiff in the lawsuit against the government. he works at a federal penitentiary in west virginia. "i don't want morale to get like it's been. this is the worst i've seen in 11 years. i don't want to see that strain on the officers when we're there to defend the public." the issue of immigration is