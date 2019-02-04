Clear
RPS survey out this week

RPS open house Monday night to talk about the upcoming referendum and survey.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage we're continuing to follow possible changes coming to rochester public schools á to handle overcrowding. community members are going to see this survey in the mail this week... it's a chance to give feedback on the 160á someámillion dollar project. what's included? a new elementary and middle school á reconstructio n of bishop and longfellow elementary schools á and improvements to school safety. to fund the projects... taxes would go up anywhere from 35 to 240 dollars a year. mindy gilkey (gilákey)has two kids in the district á and says she's happy rápás is doing what it i'm wondering what they're looking for and if they're going to really listen to parents and people in the community... or if they have their own plan and they're going to do what they want. if people have questions about the survey á they can bring them to a qáandáa session tomorrow. that's from 6á7 pám at the edison administration building. the survey deadline is
Community Events