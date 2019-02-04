Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Getting home safe after big game

Law enforcement's message to people is simple, get home safe.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Getting home safe after big game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than 21á hundred drivers were arrested for dáwái's across minnesota. now it's february. and kimt news three's calyn thompson has a look at the efforts to keep streets safe tonight after the big game.xxx katie and george á many view tonight as a holiday. bars here in downtown rochester have been steady... and law enforcement's message to people is simple... "get home safe!"xxx (nat: woo inside sports bars across the nation á the only thing anyone can seem to agree on is a cold beverage. i wanna see possibly tom brady reach gold status. or maybe them take them down, who knows? the rams, definitely the rams. i'm like the rest of the country we hate new england, we hate tom brady, we hate the cheaters. but win or lose... people still booze. (nat cop: just behave like your mom was watching you. in case you don't á rochester police have at least two extra patrols out tonight to keep people safe and accountable. it is definitely a party holiday. and there are extra cars out there to help reduce any type of injuries and dwis. fortunately people have options to avoid driving after drinking... cab it, uber, or lyft. i mean, don't drive. that's just totally wrong. but those who will drive you home say to plan ahead. obviously from ya know 9 o'clock on, for 2á3 hours it's probably going to be extremely busy. there might be a little, slight raise in prices maybe. ya know a couple extra more bucks. and then maybe 15á20 more minutes of a wait time possibly./// the uber and lyft driver i spoke to tells me he's not only picking people up from bars but also house parties. so the traffic is not limited to downtown. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn./// thanks
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking dense fog and a a wintry mixture for Monday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

60th anniversary

Community Events