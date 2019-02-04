Speech to Text for Getting home safe after big game

than 21á hundred drivers were arrested for dáwái's across minnesota. now it's february. and kimt news three's calyn thompson has a look at the efforts to keep streets safe tonight after the big game.xxx katie and george á many view tonight as a holiday. bars here in downtown rochester have been steady... and law enforcement's message to people is simple... "get home safe!"xxx (nat: woo inside sports bars across the nation á the only thing anyone can seem to agree on is a cold beverage. i wanna see possibly tom brady reach gold status. or maybe them take them down, who knows? the rams, definitely the rams. i'm like the rest of the country we hate new england, we hate tom brady, we hate the cheaters. but win or lose... people still booze. (nat cop: just behave like your mom was watching you. in case you don't á rochester police have at least two extra patrols out tonight to keep people safe and accountable. it is definitely a party holiday. and there are extra cars out there to help reduce any type of injuries and dwis. fortunately people have options to avoid driving after drinking... cab it, uber, or lyft. i mean, don't drive. that's just totally wrong. but those who will drive you home say to plan ahead. obviously from ya know 9 o'clock on, for 2á3 hours it's probably going to be extremely busy. there might be a little, slight raise in prices maybe. ya know a couple extra more bucks. and then maybe 15á20 more minutes of a wait time possibly./// the uber and lyft driver i spoke to tells me he's not only picking people up from bars but also house parties. so the traffic is not limited to downtown. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn./// thanks