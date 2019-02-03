Clear
60th anniversary

Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson also known as the Big Bopper.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 4:41 AM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 4:41 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for 60th anniversary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up at midnight./// today there were celebrations and tributes all throughout our area. in pine island... joe covert and his bandmates performed some of the greatest hits from buddy holly, ritchie valens and the big bopper. although today makes 60 years since the crash... covert says the music lives on forever.xxx it is the 60th anniversary and i suspect this will be the biggest anniversary. the 50th anniversary was huge but a lot of people still remember these songs and they turn out in droves. the tribute continues. joe and his band members will play in saint michaels minnesota on
