WRESTLING SECTIONALS

with sectionals getting underway. ú one of today sites was in osage. we start at 113 with sam nelson of clear lake and joe jacobs of osage. nelson able to drag jacobs for the takedown which would be enough as he wins with a seven to four decision. next at 120 á joew sullivan of osage against carl barkema from hamptoná dumont. sullivan was able to reverse his way out setting him up for this near fall á which was enough to take the win by tech fall á 16 nothing. at 126 á osage's averee abben against alec staudt of charles city. abben gets ythe initial takedown and then reversal points á he'd win by major decision. at 132 á eric faught from clear lake and bronson forsyth from charles city. faught á fighting and gets the takeedown which would set him up for the pin á he will advance. at 138 á brian hillyer of clear lake against brady roll. this would end up going into overtime á where hillyer able to gain control for the 10 to eight decision. at 145 á david cornejo from hampton and kristian gunderson from forest city. gunderson gets the takedown but cornejo would end up wining off a sixáfour decision. at 152 á carter proffitt of charles city and braxton doebel from clear lake.doebel gets the takedown at first but a takedown in the third from proffitt gives him the sixáfive win. next at 160 á zach williams of osage and thomas gansen of clear lake. gansen gets the takedown and would end up winning