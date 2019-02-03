Clear
STEWARTVILLE VS. CHATFIELD

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

stewartville's á lily welch á was looking for her oneá thousandth point tonight and most of her points came from the charity stripe she'd finish with 12 and would finish short of the mark. chatfield's shelby inásená see with the turnaround shot, she'll bank it off the glass. but the tigers were up big, maia peterson to erin lamb in transition, the bucket is good. the offense put up huge numbers tonight, peterson off the inbound to kailee malone and the three is good. stewartville rolls to a 50 point win, 85 to
Tracking thick fog that will linger into Sunday.
