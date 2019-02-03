Speech to Text for ALLY HALVERSON

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year to remember. rockets forward á ally halverson á has put together one of the best seasons in the state. she finishes her regular season with 34 goals and 17 assists in just 25 games played. amazingly enough, she hasn't taken a single penalty all year. her 34 goals are tied for sixth in the state of hockey. aside from leading the team on the offense, halverson is a mentor for the younger john marshall players on and off the ice. committed to play next season at gustavus adolphis á halverson said she owes it to her teammates for her success. xxx "i owe a lot to my teammates, they know how to give me the puck and i can finish for them. last season i wasn't always able to finish my chances, but this year i've been able to finish chances." "she means a lot, she's going to be missed next year. obviously the points are one thing, she's helping us win games but just the leadership role that she plays on and off the ice is going to be missed next year."