Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Enjoying the warm winter weather

After the cold snap this week, people were outside enjoying the weather this weekend.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Enjoying the warm winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

musique the polar vortex closed schools... flights... businesses á you name it. the lifeá threatening cold is finally out of our area... for now. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox caught up with people who were actually out enjoying the weather.xxx nat:cold wind vo:just a few days ago people were bundled up... trying to stay warm. sot: no you cant be out when it's that, when it gets really cold. vo: the polar vortex hit the midwest hard... creating temperatures far below zero. leaving people like dianna plager (playá gerr) no choice but to limit her time outdoors... something she's used to doing living here in rochester. sot: you're in minnesota, i don't think its so bad. i went out a couple times not for long and you just have to be smart about it. vo:she loves winter but the below zero temps earlier this week kept her indoors. todayáshe joins a number of people who wanted to take advantage of the warmer weather and go skating. sot: this is a great day you can go skiing you can go skating there's so many opportunities here. vo:while temperatures warmed up today... skaters like liza dion enjoy the cold. sot: i came yesterday and it was the best this ice has been since the beginning of december when the ice first came in. vo:friday's temps were still in the negatives. new skaters like liza dion says colder weather makes the ice perfect. sot: it was beautiful and we are in the double digits but doctors say you still can catch frostbite in this weather if you are not wearing protective clothing like gloves and
Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Tracking thick fog that will linger into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WRESTLING SECTIONALS

Image

STEWARTVILLE VS. CHATFIELD

Image

ALLY HALVERSON

Image

Enjoying the warm winter weather

Image

Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

Image

Tracking More Weekend Fog

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Image

LP unveils state championship banner

Image

Winter Dance Party goes on

Community Events