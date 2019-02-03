Speech to Text for Enjoying the warm winter weather

musique the polar vortex closed schools... flights... businesses á you name it. the lifeá threatening cold is finally out of our area... for now. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox caught up with people who were actually out enjoying the weather.xxx nat:cold wind vo:just a few days ago people were bundled up... trying to stay warm. sot: no you cant be out when it's that, when it gets really cold. vo: the polar vortex hit the midwest hard... creating temperatures far below zero. leaving people like dianna plager (playá gerr) no choice but to limit her time outdoors... something she's used to doing living here in rochester. sot: you're in minnesota, i don't think its so bad. i went out a couple times not for long and you just have to be smart about it. vo:she loves winter but the below zero temps earlier this week kept her indoors. todayáshe joins a number of people who wanted to take advantage of the warmer weather and go skating. sot: this is a great day you can go skiing you can go skating there's so many opportunities here. vo:while temperatures warmed up today... skaters like liza dion enjoy the cold. sot: i came yesterday and it was the best this ice has been since the beginning of december when the ice first came in. vo:friday's temps were still in the negatives. new skaters like liza dion says colder weather makes the ice perfect. sot: it was beautiful and we are in the double digits but doctors say you still can catch frostbite in this weather if you are not wearing protective clothing like gloves and