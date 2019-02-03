Speech to Text for Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

sixty years ago this weekend was an event that's remembered as 'the day the music died.' a plane carrying buddy holly á ritchie valens á and jáp richardson... also known as the big bopper... crashed in a corn field north of clear lake after a concert at the surf ballroom. everyone on board á including the pilot á died in the crash. now on the weekend of the winter dance party á fans are paying tribute. kimt news three's alex jirgens has our story.xxx in this cerro gordo county corn field is a memorial that is forever etched in music history. and every year á especially during the time for the winter dance party á fans make the trek through the field to view the spot. dave kremnitzer and his wife trudged through the mud to get to the memorial. both feel that the trek takes a trip back through time. as fate has it, i was born in fargo, and was 3 years old. and what's really cool is that bobby vee got his whole career started as a result of this horrible tragedy." mark anderson is visiting from canada. he too is an avid fan of music from that time period á and also sees how the weather á which matched conditions on that fateful night á is playing a part. with it being foggy, it sort of resembles how the plane came over and what sort of view that the guy had when the plane crashed. it's similar what the conditions were at the time.") even with the years going on by á the incident á and the music of that time á still lives on. "even in the 60s on, people remember buddy holly, elvis presley, etc. the music nowadays you probably won't remember that in 60 years time, so it's good that people are keeping the memory time." dave and his wife plan on getting friends to come out and partake in the experience. "this is very surreal. and it's wonderful that we have the opportunity once in our lifetime to experience this." if you haven't the official winter dance party tribute concert is happening right now at the surf ballroom the concert is featuring acts like the holy rocka rollaz á the chiffons á plus chubby checker and the wildcats.