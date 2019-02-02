Speech to Text for Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state./// waldorf university has announced their new wrestling head coach. ryan dickinson will replace the resigning brad stockton in march. dickinson spent assistant coaching stints at briar cliff university and the virginia military institute while also being an active member of the national guard. the new head man wrestled collegiatley at division two northern state.///