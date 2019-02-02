Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

The Warriors get a new coach.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state./// waldorf university has announced their new wrestling head coach. ryan dickinson will replace the resigning brad stockton in march. dickinson spent assistant coaching stints at briar cliff university and the virginia military institute while also being an active member of the national guard. the new head man wrestled collegiatley at division two northern state.///
Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Image

LP unveils state championship banner

Image

Winter Dance Party goes on

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 1

Image

Bomb Threat Investigations

Image

Tracking a Surge of Warmth and Moisture for the Weekend

Image

E-Learning on Snow and Cold Days

Image

Sen. Brown visits North Iowa

Image

North Iowa hospital announces a name change

Community Events