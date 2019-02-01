Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

the lp boys taking on schaeffer, mack diang gets it on the baseline and the big man hits the corner three, athletics would take the lead at the break. but the night would belong to schaeffer, the lions would win this one 50 to 47 in a close one. now let's send things back over to studio 3 with kaleb gillock for some more north iowa hoops. thank you zach á the mason city mohawks were finally back home tonight against the marshalltown bobcats. where there's big support tonight for coaches vs. cancer in mason city. mohawks kick things off with an attempt by corey miner but it's no good. jarvorius toney will get the rebound and finish. then toney with the lob to daylan miller who scores again for the mohawks. next it's jeffrey skogen who will swoop in and he gets the layin. this guy's like lightning, swooping in again with another deuce for the mohawks the mohawks go on to win this one á 74 to 62. then it's the girls turn sporting their pink jerseys. mason city's megan meyer passed to megan hollander and she'll pick up the bucket. marshalltown answers back with another from carley castillo. mason city will take the next two with anna deets shooting this one from below. a final play will come from jaeda whitner picking up three more the the mohawks. mason city sweeps the bobcats with a final of 79 to 26. our finale á the gáháv girls hosting north union. first quarterá chloe lofstrom á misses this one but gets her rebound and putback for the andáone. then the pass over to morgan ryerson who knocks down the three for the cardinals. then vanessa vonábank dishes in the lane to may laverty for the bucket. lastly á the pass is stolen away by hope steinberger who goes all the way for the layin. but north union wins over gáháv 44 to 37. in