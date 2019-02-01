Speech to Text for LP unveils state championship banner

it's something that many strive for, but few can achieve. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland is here where one team was honored for last year's state championship. it was a really cool sight to see today down in lyle. the lyle pacelli girls basketball team had one of the most storybook runs to the championship in recent memory and they were honored today in a night they'll never forget. members of the 2017á18 state championship team returned to lyle today for this.. the unveiling of the championship banner. a few seniors from last year's squad and head coach justin morris could not attend, but those that did received a raucous standing ovation. former player kendal trukenmiller said that it was great to see "it's pretty emotional just because you like miss out on everything, like i miss being able to play with them and like it's a happy feeling being back with everyone watching it go down it's kinda like surreal like knowing we won. it's crazy how small the town is because it's like one big family all together and everyone shows their