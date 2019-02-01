Clear
Winter Dance Party goes on

Even with the cold temps, people are still partying like it's 1959

the surf ballroom is remembering the day the music died tonight á remembering the lives of buddy holly á richie valens and jp "the big bopper" richardson. their plane crashed in 19á 59... 60 years ago this weekend. they played their last show at the surfballroom.. .. so north iowans celebrate them every year. but this is probably one of the coldest days this event has ever seen so kimt news 3's brian tabick is checking in to see how those who waited outside are handling the weather./// live katie george tickets are sold out for the event as usual á but there are a lot more open tables than i've seen in past years. but those who (are enduring the cold weather seem to be having a pretty good time.xxx it's really hard on the toes but once all the people start collecting it gets a little warmer carol geist and her husband are winter dance party veteransáá coming for the last 22 yearsáá this year they're bringing some first timers along.... corrine melberg and her husband. you cant get over it every time you turn around you are just in aw while they stand outside for hours á waiting for the doors to open á frozen hands and toes are the least of their worries. its like a big family when you come here and you see people that you dont get to see the rest of the year for sometime it's great. we warm up tonight bobby cochran á the nephew of albert lea native and rock n roll legend eddie cochran took the stage tonight. i had a one on one with him early this afternoon. he's played this event for years and years but his goal is to help establishments like the historic surf ballroom keep their doors open. in clear lake brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. chubby checker will be the headliner tomorrow for the final night of the three day celebration./// well up next á saying
