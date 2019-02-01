Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's no shortage of games tonight here on kimt. cory bend is here and cory how was that centuryá northfield game? the century panther boys have won their last two games to get back over five hundred... tonight, they look to keep the streak going against northfield. century down 11 at half... trying to rally and this will help... mac horvath with the basket and the foul. then it's mark leonard getting the friendly bounce for two. the panthers get a steal and a fast break... and jack fisher finishes with the layup. the raiders hanging tough... blake christensen finds mitchell stanchina under the hoop for two. but century wouldn't be denied... fisher finds gabe hanson and he buries the triple. the panthers would go on to finish the rally in overtime... the mayo girls looking to snap a two game skid... hosting faribault. anna miller... doesn't get the shot here to go but foney marcellino is there for the putback. more from mayo... this time miller finds nancy soro for the layáin. same combo here... same result... miller to soro for the bucket. how about one more? miller to soro... that helps mayo build a 10 point lead. and then it's jess kunkel... finding lynnsey hady on the wing for the three. the lady spartans get win number 10... 58 to 45 is the final. the john marshall girls also got a win tonight... they smoked winona 90 to 24. tori gateno scored 22 points to lead five rockets in double figures. jám moves to 12á0 in conference play and 14á2 overall. the john marshall and mayo boys both made it a sweep with road wins tonight... matthew hurt scored 41 points to lead the rockets over winona. in faribault, gabe madsen had 33 points and 11 rebounds and mason madsen added 25 points for the spartans. the century girls fell on the road to northfield, 59á 26. 0 now let's send things over to studio 3 with ká iámát news three sports á kaleb gillock. kaleb??? thank you cory á we start you off with one of the biggest battles of the night in the top of iowa conference where forest city played lake mills... ... and the doctor ordered more cowbell! first quarter á micah lambert á with the corner three á it á just á might á go á and it does. the kick to the corner sets up carter bruckhoff for the open three á he drains it. then the three from dashawn linnen is off the mark but chett helming puts it away. but the indians do their job and shutdownkey players á taking over the top of iowa west division