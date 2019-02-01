Speech to Text for Tracking a Surge of Warmth and Moisture for the Weekend

fair share of freezing weather... so this warmup is a welcome relief. kimt storm team 3 meteorologist joins us now. sara á do we have to worry about snow and ice melting and refreezing? xxx it's downright balmy outside thanks to temperatures jumping back above the zero mark. winds remain breezy and that's forcing wind chills to remain bitterly cold. temps won't be cooling by much tonight as a warm front moves in from the southwest and delivers not only some much needed mild air, but a surge of moisture. alongside melting snow, this excess of moisture will cause areas of fog to develop overnight tonight and saturday evening. temperatures will bounce into the upper 30s saturday, lower 40s for sunday! along with fog, drizzle (freezing drizzle in some areas) will develop through saturday and sunday turning into steadier rain showers sunday night. temperatures will being to fall through monday which will cause rain to change over to a wintry mix monday morning and ultimately to more frozen precipitation by the afternoon/eve ning. there will be brief a break in precip until tuesday afternoon when snow chances return alongside much cooler temps. tonight: mostly cloudy/areas of fog overnight. lows: near 20 and rising. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph. saturday: increasing clouds/patchy drizzle. highs: upper 30s. winds: south southwest at 5 to 15 mph. saturday night: mostly