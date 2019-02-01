Clear
E-Learning on Snow and Cold Days

To keep the class schedule intact, Stewartville employs e-learning

brutally cold temperatures and snow days usually mean kids take a break from learning... but not in stewartville. stewartville public schools were out for 5 days due to this recent winter weather. on the third day áá the schools implemented a flexible learning day in which students were offered activities to accomplish at home. this was the first year the district enacted the plan. superintendan t brenda selfors says the plan allows schools stay on schedule. xxx "if it hadn't been in existence, right now we would be scrambling to try and figure out when we are going to make up the time we would miss. having a flexible learning day plan which was approved by the minnesota department of ed allows us to deliver instruction, have students engaged in educational activities and continue with their education." selfors says that had it not been for this eá learning plan... students would have had to go to school on president's day... easter monday... spring break and some
