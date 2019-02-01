Speech to Text for Sen. Brown visits North Iowa

uá s senator, gearing up for a potential presidential run in 20á20, made a pit stop in north iowa today. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at hyávee east in mason city. alex á what did senator sherrod brown have to say?xxx katie and george á the senator's making his rounds... first in cresco á theb clear lake and finally here in mason city. iowa voters at the event tell me brown's message speaks volumes to those feeling (underreprese nted right now.xxx nat of brown talking in a packed room at hyvee east á voters heard from ohio democrat sherrod brown and former iowa congressional candidate jád scholten. senator brown focused on earned income tax credits á just one piece of his message on the dignity of work. (add a nat pop here again, alex!) for voter casey castaner á today's event is just another opportunity to hear from someone whose name could be on the 20á20 presidential ballot. "we do need to have actual pay that people can live off of because otherwise they're going to end up homeless fast, and we don't want that as a society." "majority of americans are regular people who struggle through their way with money and other things, and its like don't forget about the fact we're out here. we're not invisible, we still elect you, so remember us out here." the senator says iowa and his home state of ohio have some similarities. "it's clear that people's problems in ohio are just like people's problems in iowa. people are struggling. katie koehler also attended the event á and says she appreciates the senator's focus. "just to have someone who is on the heels of brown's visit... iowa gáoáp chairman jeff kaufmann released a statement saying in part quote as sherrod brown travels the state pontificating about the dignity of work á there are a couple things he should know. iowa has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, thanks to programs like governor reynolds' future ready iowa which prepares workers for 21st century jobs. senator brown á you'll have to find some other out of touch message. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///