Speech to Text for Rochester returns to normal after the deep freeze leaves the area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again after the deep freeze earlier this week. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us now live in rochester. annalise á are there any signs of life returning to the city?xxx george á there is a big difference here in rochester compared the last few days. people are finally out walking around again without fear of going numb the second they walk out the door.xxx finally above subzero temperatures á downtown rochester is emerging from its hibernation... businesses are open á and people are out and about. that's where i found sherry fast á doing some shopping in peace plaza... she's visiting rochester from canada á so she says the belowázero temps were pretty normal to her. she's now looking forward to this weekend's warm á up. "tomorrow when it gets above freezing, we're going to rejoice because we're down here and its warm and balmy." the rochester public transit schedule is back to normal á and the rochester public library is open again after the deep freeze. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. stay with kimt as we continue to track the rising temperatures during