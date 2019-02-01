Speech to Text for Gov. Reynolds stops in Mason City

iowa governor kim reynolds is continuing her condition of the state tour today in mason city. the guv learning what local businesses are having to do in order to meet their workforce needs. káiámát news three's brian tabick spent his day with the guv. natural sound henkel construction explained to the governor it started seeing a workforce issue years ago and finding people to fill its jobs is challenging. our workforce is changing we have people retiring and very very skilled people that have retired from our company and those are hard voids to fill. the company goes through thousands of efforts to find new employeesáá paying off tuition, writing letters to graduating high schoolers, job fairs reaching out to students of all ages. but brcka says often times those efforts will only result in one or two new employees and it's a lot of work. we have lotta people involved in those efforts and a lot of people doing the school visits so we transfer that throughout the company. governor kim reynolds doesn't have the answer to the statewide workforce shortage, but maintains there are more efforts companies can make. one of the suggestions that i gave them that we have is a program has worked really well with our educators and our counselors really know about the opportunities that exist in the type of careers that are available. but with the hiring process changing... 10 years ago you could put an ad in the newspaper and you get a response from people today you really have to reach out in a lot of different ways. the need to replace retiring workers and hire additional help is ongoing. we have a ways the governor invited henkel to be a part of a state panel discussion about its efforts to hire more