Tim Coffey announces retirement

of the shutdown./// the leader of a north iowa chamber of commerce is getting ready to retire... and it's a big loss for the clear lake business community. kimt news three's alex jirgens is taking a look at tim coffey's legacy in the area.xxx after 7 years á tim coffey, the president and ceo of the clear lake chamber of commerce is stepping down on june 1st of this year. one business owner i spoke with says that he has made a significant impact for his business. not only that but for the entire community. during coffey's tenure á the chamber has seen significant growth and accomplishmen ts. some of those include developing ways to communicate and highlight chamber members á forming the vision north iowa partnership á and the creation of a new lake leadership programá among others. brad barber is the owner and founder of clear lakeá based cabin coffee. he has a lot of respect for him á and commends him on his canádo á positive attitude á as well as the chamber team. "they've been a blessing to us when we opened our new support center here in clear lake. and when we had our groundbreakin g, tim was one of the first ones here to grab a shovel and help ground break our support center here." a search committee has been established to find coffey's successor. in clear lake á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// coffey also over saw ignite clear lake... which preserves the economic impact brought in to the city during the 4th of july