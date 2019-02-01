Speech to Text for Go Red for Women

arena./// cardiovascula r disease is the number one killer of women. it's responsible for one in three deaths each year. that's about one woman every minute. today is "national wear red" day... a time to raise awareness about this deadly disease. kimt news three's annalise johnson shows us how the rochester community is celebrating the movement.xxx national wear red day is a movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. today the mayo clinic has a public open house to spread that message. "i am a heart disease patient, i actually have a congenital heart disease that i was born with." kate knoll had an open heart surgery a year ago. "it was scary, being a younger person." she's an advocate for women's heart health... and wants other women to know they're not alone. "if i can help one other person to not have to go through something, or just not have to go through it alone." the room is painted red... crowded with people learning how to take care of their hearts. "women recognize that heart disease might be the number one killer of women, but they don't recognize their own personal risk. yes, heart disease kills more women than anything else but they don't realize what their own personal risk might be." learning your own risk factors is critical. "things like high blood pressure, diabetes, if you smoke, what your cholesterol is, those are really important numbers to know and see what you can do to make those numbers better." at the open house, a choir sang heartfelt songs "i hear a beat, how sweet." and people sampled heartá healthy snacks. "you have to start this young. so it's really important to always be conscious of being heartá healthy. what does that mean? that means exercising regularly and maintaining an ideal body weight, never smoking." knoll tells me that national wear red day is empowering for herself and other women fighting heart disease. "it means hope." the mayo clinic website advises women under the age of 65 á especially those with a family history of heart disease to play close attention to heart disease risk factors. in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. while some risk factors for heart disease... like your age and race... are out of your control. there are others that you can change. lets take another look at those risk factors according to the american heart association. they are high blood pressure... smoking... high blood cholesterol... lack of regular activity... being obese or overweight... and having diabetes.///