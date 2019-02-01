Speech to Text for Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever

our area are trying to make the best of it. take a look at this.xxx cold hockey-natvo-1 cold hockey-natvo-2 are you guys ready to go? yeahhh! alright let's head out there. about twenty kids in rochester got up early to try and set a new world record for the coldest hockey game ever played. to stay safe...they played three...one- minute periods and were dressed for the weather. we caught up with some players after the game who say they'd do it all again.xxx cold hockey-sot-1 lowerthird2line:aiden anderson player just going outside and playing hockey, because i'll do anything for hockey. the application for the record is already in. now...the video of the game and proof of temperatures is going to guiness world records. it'll take about twelve to fifteen weeks to review...and then we'll see if the kids set a new record. /