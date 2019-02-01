Speech to Text for Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( today will be the first time reaching temperatures above zero since monday night thanks to a southerly wind. temperatures will rise to about 18 degrees by midnight tonight and will continue to rise into saturday with an expected high of 38 degrees. as a south wind continues, highs return to the lower to mid 40's on sunday! skies will be partly sunny but i am optimistic for some pm sunshine today. as the south winds bring in warm air, they also bring in moisture. fog looks possible for tonight and saturday will be a cloudy and foggy day with late drizzle. that drizzle will continue into sunday with a potential for some freezing drizzle saturday night if temperatures at the surface can fall to 32 degrees. it will be close so we will need to keep a close eye on this for weekend travel. drizzle turns to rain sunday night and as temperatures fall throughout the night and monday, we will see the rain become a wintry mix for monday morning. this may cause slick spots for the commute. highs return to the teens after that for the workweek with lows in the single digits. snow chances return late tuesday and into thursday. today: partly sunny/some pm sun. highs: upper teens by midnight. winds: south at 8 to 14 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/patchy fog overnight. lows: upper teens and rising. winds: south southwest at 10 to 15 mph. thanks brandon. the subzero temperatues shut down a lot of businesses this week, but it boosted business for local taxi