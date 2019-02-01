Speech to Text for Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is xx:xx. breaking we are following breaking news right now... police are investigating shots fired in the area on 9th avenue southá east just off 4th street in rochester this morning... live kimt news 3's it was a very scary wake up call for those living here in the 400 block of 9th avenue sáe. at 4:30 this morning police were called here after multiple neighbors say they heard 6á7 shots fired. one homeowner who lives at the very end of this street says their daughter's window was shot out. officers arrived and began searching the area á thankfully no one was hurt. about an hour ago á the sgt on scene told me they've found 5 shell casings and have gone door to door talking to neighbors to see what people saw and heard. as far as a suspect á police have a very vague vehicle description á a dark colored sedan was seen in the area. they're continuing to interview the people inside of the home hit by gunfire to see if it was a specific target. we're expecting to learn more at a