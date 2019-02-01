Speech to Text for BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS 131

three sports á kaleb gillock. hey thank you cory. well some high school basketball teams were finally able to get back on the courts tonight á and we start in garner. that's where james betz was honored for becoming the school's leading rebounder. but he can shoot it too! from up top á the three á it's good! and he's just getting warmed up. but clear lake keeps it interesting á the pass to the post á andrew formanek goes up strong for the deuce. maybe the play of the night right here á the shot á no good á but betz out of nowhere with the finish! tate storbeck goes down the lane for another clear lake bucket. but despite a strong start á ghv drops this one to the lions á 63 to 57. west hancock playing host to north iowa for senior night á no seniors for the eagles though. third quarter á the pass down inside to amanda chizek who turns and scores for the eagles. then rachel leerar breaks up the pass and gains control á finding riley hiscocks down the floor for the layáin. leerar had over 25 points tonight á but she shares the rock too á mahayla faust puts this one in. this game was completely in west hancock's hands á 77 to 24 á the final.