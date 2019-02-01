Speech to Text for HONKERS PRESSER

it's hard to believe but baseball season is just around the corner. today á the new ownership of the rochester honkers invited members of the media to a press conference á where the ownership and front office was introduced. chris goodell á president of bases loaded entertainment á says they hope to improve the fan expereince.xxx we have already started some discussions with some fine folks at the city of rochester about ways we can enhance operating and change