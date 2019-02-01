Speech to Text for HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS 131

local teams do tonight? katie and george... we begin tonight with a big nine crosstown showdown. the john marshall rockets are looking for their fifth win... while the century panthers are coming off their worst loss of the season... a 6á1 setback at albert lea last saturday. the panthers looked sharp early... connor olson finds gavin gunderson and he gets century on the board. then it's sam williams on the point and he goes top shelf for the goal. late first period... the panthers add another... bennett zmolek scores on the wrist shot. the panthers outshot jám 19 to 2 in the first period and they cruise... 8 to 1 is the on the girls side... the mayo spartans hosting austin... and the packers wasted no time getting on the board... just 30 seconds in, jordyn mccormack gets the breakaway and sneaks that shot through for the early lead. spartans down twoánothing, trying to get one back but layla rippentrop's shot is stopped. more from austin... lily holtz with the perfect centering pass to mccormack and she buries it... her second of the game. the lady packers roll to their fifth straight win... 12á2.