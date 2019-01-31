Speech to Text for Freezing EAB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

outside in the record breaking low wind chill temperatures... . you can get frostbite in just five to ten minutes. but it's not just humans getting hurt by the cold temps. as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding outáá the cold isáá happilyááá taking it's toll on invasive species.xxx on the scene in the top of the canopy you get a good healthy buds jesse fox knows trees. even a homeowner who is paying treat their trees this year can hold off the spring and wait because of how effective this cold blast will be he views trees as living, green assets and checks on the health of trees in the area. that includes being on the lookout for emerald ash borer larva. this year he thinks ash borer will be less of a problem because it has been so remarkably cold. it's promising cerro gordo county hasn't confirmed a case of the bug this yearáá fox says right now ash borer larva remain under the bark of trees staying warm beneath the trees insulation, but that insulation isn't enough to protect larva in these record breaking temperatures. everywhere north of mason city all the way up in minnesota is going to actually lose an entire generation of the insect though the insect might not be as dominant this year as in past, fox says there is still much to be done. the city won't stop its efforts to keep the bug from infecting ash trees in your backyard. the goal is to treat, trim and replace vulnerable trees. this brutal cold gives the green warriors more time to plan their assault. we can use our staff internally with the city to address these issues and replace that forestry that urban forestry that we have with a more diverse population fox makes it clear we aren't out of the woods just yet. it will never go away but what this means is that it could be several years before the population is restored to the numbers that are out right now those with cuttingáedge say it's not just the emerald ash bore that could be killed the iowa department of natural resources says this freeze will likely only impact invasive spieces on land. that's rightáá they say zebra mussels and other aquatic plant numbers will not go down because the environment under the ice isn't likely to change from the cold temps./// earlier tonight rochester students shared their harrowing