Former addicts share their stories

earlier tonight rochester students shared their harrowing tales of overcoming drug addiction. apex recovery school áá a resource for students recovering from addiction áá hosted a coffee and discussion night during which students shared how they were able to endure. those in attendance got to ask questions. one former addict credits apex with saving her life. "after my last stunt in jail, i decided that this was it. i was either going to die or i needed to get help and do better with my life. i went to treatment and after that i decided i need to get my high school diploma." apex recovery school enrolls students who have been sober from alcohol or drug addiction for at least 30 days and are committed to full recovery.