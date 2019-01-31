Speech to Text for Caring 4 Carson

the rochester community is coming together tonight in honor of one of their own. carson frutiger (fruá digáger) battled a fungal infection in his lungs called blastomycosis for 7 months... and passed away just over a week ago. carson was a rochester century graduate who went on to become a youth pastoráand his parents are both teachers in the district... now that same district is surrounding the family with support. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live from century high school now, brooke? live katie, a slient auction was put together to help pay for medical expenses... but when carson passed away, the community knew the family needed this support now more than everáso the auction still went on tonight at the century versus mayo hockey game.xxx "i love bruce and kathy frutiger." tonight when the puck dropped for the 3rd period of the varsity gameáthe auction in carson frutiger's name came to a close. community members, rochester school staff, church members, and loved ones gathered to of course place their bids but also to comfort those who have made such an impact on the rochester community in the past. after years of coaching, leadership, and teaching from the frutiger family, residents feel its their turn to give it all back. "knowing how our district and our community steps up when a tragedy hits whether it's a student and their family or a staff member it makes me blessed to get to do what i do every day because rochester is growing but its still a small town." bidding for the auction began online on monday and continued through the week. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. the community also raised over 40 thousand dollars on carson's goá fundáme page. you can catch the highlights from that hockey game á later in sports.///