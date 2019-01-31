Speech to Text for Ravine rescue latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story there are new developments tonight when it comes to a scary situation yesterday morning. over a dozen firefighters were needed to rescue a woman from a rochester ravine in the area of highway 63 north and 55th street northeast just after 9 aám wednesday... and in the lifeá threatening temperatures á it was quite the challenge. we now know that woman's name is valerie reimers of rochester á and as of tonight she's in fair condition at saint mary's tonight á we're learning that residents in the area are raising their concerns over gaurdrails that used to be up where this rollover happened... specifically á wanting to know why they were taken down. we sat down with the director of public works and olmsted county engineeer kaye bieniek (kay beanáyak) who says the county is in charge of that piece of land and when they took it over á they decided some upgrades to the roadway were needed. that included taking the guard rail out and putting in a culvert to lessen the slopes on the side of the road. in this case á the car slid all the way off the culvert. it's important to note the replacement was made to keep drivers "we would never just come in and randomly take something like that out. it would always be evaluated for safety and that's the reason that we exist in public works is that people have a safe road to drive on." bieniek says now, drivers won't hit the guard rail if they slide slightly... and the county doesn't have to mow around it or keep up with the maintenece of the rail./// the rochester community is coming together