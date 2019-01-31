Clear
Giving Kids a Smile

Free dental care will be offered in Rochester

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

rochester dentists are volunteering their time to tend to children who are in need of some dental care. tomorrow is the annual 'give kids a smile' event at the salvation army... where local dentists, hygenists, and even an orthodontist will be giving free cleanings, exams, exrtactions, even xárays to children in need. this is the space inside the salvation army volunteers will work in, and they are hopeful that this will change lives for the better.xxx "learning how to take care of their teeth will follow them for the rest of their lives and make an impact on them when their children hopefully will carry on through their teen and adult years." they will accept walká ins and if all of the dentists are busy. any walkáin will get a free tooth brush and dental hygene information. the event is at the salvation army on north broadway avenue
Tracking an end to the light snow and a massive warm-up!
