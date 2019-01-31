Speech to Text for Think Mutual Banks Reopen After Threat

some higher amounts possible locally. this is creating yet another hazard for drivers alongside another very cold day. another thin layer of snow on top of already snowá packed roads will cause more slick spots for the evening commute. lows remain subzero tonight, but friday we finally return to above zero highs near 20! warm air invades friday night as temperatures rise leading to highs in the upper 30's on saturday and middle 40's on sunday. this will also bring a surge of moisture that will fall mainly as drizzle saturday night through sunday. steady rain showers return sunday night possibly becoming a mix by monday morning with falling temperatures pushing for mainly snow by monday night. precipitation will halt for the overnight before resuming as snow for tuesday through wednesday as another system pushes in. another burst of cold en: lnny.oh bunow... it wae atmosphere at think mutual bank earlier this morning. the rochester police department's ká 9 unit was called out to investigate a bomb threat. káiámát news 3's jeremiah wilcox has that story.xxx reporter: this think mutual bank is one of the banks that temporarily closed its doors. after a threat was made from the customer service line. vo:customers looking to make transactions at think mutual banks in rochester earlier today saw this sign... the store is temporarily closed. around 11 this morning a threat was made over the customer service tip line. the threat wasn't to a specific location. the banks vice president chris baránick tells me to ensure safety of staff at all locations they evacuated all branches until authorities deemed it was safe. i'm told employees were able to stay warm in nearby buildings. now the bank is working with authorities to put the pieces together. for the rest of the day and for the remainder of today we'll be open for business tomorrow and we'll continue to do so and we'll continue to work with authorities. reporting in rochester police were not able to locate a threat in the building and tell us they're still investigating.///