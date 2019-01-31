Speech to Text for Search Called Off for Missing Woman

it's a surprising turn of events in the search for a missing woman. 31 year old leigh meska of goodview is believed to be alive and well in wisconsin. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live now with the details. xxx katie á george á the search for leigh meska in olmsted county is called off. i found out what unfolded in the past 24 hours that led to this deision. xxx < leigh meska was traveling from her home in goodview to her job at the mayo clinic in rochester á but she never made it to work and was reported missing. olmsted county assisted in the search á scouring the southeastern corner of the county. her phone was last pinged in the marion area á near the the iá90 and highway 52 interchange... i spoke to winona county sheriff ron ganrude about the search this morning. "her phone made a call yesterday somewhere in the 7:30 am range and it was pinging in that area so that's why we have olmsted out checking all their backroads" however á the search in olmsted county is now called off... after leigh was spotted in la crosse wisconsin last night á and law enforcement deemed the sighting credible this afternoon. it seems leigh has done quite a bit of traveling á as she was spotted on camera in four different towns... winona á la crosse á rushford á and trempealeau. leigh's parents michael and sue meska spoke this afternoon at a press conference. it was streamed on winona county emergency management's facebook page. they asked leigh to return home to her fiance and her 11 year old son. "leigh, we want you to come home and be safe with us. your family needs you." leigh is believed to be in good health. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. police are still trying to make contact with meska. stay with kimt for the latest.///