Urgent Care Transitioning to Same Day Clinic

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 6:45 PM
system in austin's urgent care is transitioning to a same day clinic on february six. this means that when patients walk into the clinic á they will be able to sign up for an appointment time to be seen. mayo is hoping that this will cut down on wait time. when this change occurs á same day clinic patients will need to enter through the main doors á (not the emergency room entrance as urgent care formerly did. the same day clinic will be in a different area than urgent care was. they often go to urgent care for convenience because there may not be an opening within primary care family medicine internal medicine pediatrics so by aligning it we're helping them get seen by primary care albert lea made this same transition in 2016. mayo felt the model was successful there á so they're making it consistent at
