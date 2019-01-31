Speech to Text for Cold temps impact infrastructure

the harsh temperatures and wind chills blasting our area this week are taking their toll on infastructure. chicago rail lines actually needed to be set ablaze in order to keep them from freezing. this allowed for trains to continue moving. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning it wasn't just trains, planes and semi's impacted by the frigid temps. he joins us now live á brian?xxx katie george the cold is impacting all sorts of infastructure á á including water mains right here in mason city.xxx crystal ely of mason city was without water yesterday for around 12 hours. after calling the city she learned service lines and pipes had frozen over. according to city leaders they received a number of calls from individuals who's service lines had frozen over due to the record breaking cold temps something crystal worried was going to get worse if it wasn't delt with. my biggest concern was that i was going to have some huge pipe leak and i was going to have to get that fixed. katie george, lucky for ely her landlord was able to come service the line and get water back to her in about an hour. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three./// thank you brian. another issue arising from the nasty freezing temperatures is potholes. potholes develop during freeze and thaw periods breaking up the ground. those with mason city say they usually service potholes as needed and are more worried about keeping the roads clear.///