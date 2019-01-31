Speech to Text for Former school to become apartments

thousand dollars in for those looking for affordable housing in our area... it may be a challenge. but one north iowa school district is looking to repurpose a former school building into helping with this. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to charles city to see what's taking shape.xxx i'm inside the north grand building á which used to house the charles city middle school. but a developer is planning on investing 5 million dollars to renovate part of it into market rate housing. one condo owner i spoke with says she's looking forward to this redevelopment . the plan is to turn the 1930's portion of the building into around 35 to 40 apartment units. they will be based on market rate á meaning rent will be at rates the market can support. toni noah owns a condo across the street from the building á and believes the development can fill a void in the housing marketplace. "they're going to be nice places to live, i think that's the major gap that we have in the community is that we don't have places that are really attractive to the kind of people who are looking seriously for a place to live and make their home in charles city." while construction isn't expected to begin for at least two years á the floyd county courthouse is looking to add three temporary courtrooms and offices in the north grand building as they are getting prepared for their renovations for the new law enforcement center. in charles city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// the school district is also working with community members to develop the back portion of the 1970's wing of the building á which the district