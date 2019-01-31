Speech to Text for Tracking a BIG Warm-up Followed by a Wintry Mixture for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-6 weather-live-4 light snow and flurries will continue through the evening hours, ultimately tapering off as we approach the 10pm hour. with the light snow we've had thus far, and the additional flakes for the night, a lot of us will be finishing off with about an inch - some higher amounts possible locally. this is creating yet another hazard for drivers alongside another very cold day. another thin layer of snow on top of already snow- packed roads will cause more slick spots for the evening commute. lows remain subzero tonight, but friday we finally return to above zero highs near 20! warm air invades friday night as temperatures rise leading to highs in the upper 30's on saturday and middle 40's on sunday. this will also bring a surge of moisture that will fall mainly as drizzle saturday night through sunday. steady rain showers return sunday night possibly becoming a mix by monday morning with falling temperatures pushing for mainly snow by monday night. precipitation will halt for the overnight before resuming as snow for tuesday through wednesday as another system pushes in. another burst of cold enters the area by thursday with subzero highs. tonight: light snow ending/mostly cloudy. lows: near -6. wind chills near -20. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: partly sunny. highs: near 20. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: partly cloudy/patchy fog overnight. lows: middle teens and rising. winds: south southwest at 8 to 14 mph.