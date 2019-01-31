Speech to Text for Homeless shelters fill up during extreme cold

homeless shelters warming centers-stngr-2 nearly 24 hours ago - we were all feeling the effects of the polar vortex. so how did warming shelters in our area handle those who needed to get out of the cold? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the northern lights men's shelter in mason city. alex - how many people did the shelter help?xxx homeless shelters warming centers-lintro-3 katie and amy - the rochester salvation army saw a record 38 people come in to their warming shelter between tuesday night and wednesday morning. here in mason city - the northern lights men's shelter is also full. homeless shelters warming centers-lintro-2 while this shelter has been operating near capacity since at least november - they still want to make sure their doors are open for anyone who needs warmth.xxx homeless shelters warming centers-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:providing refuge from the cold mason city, ia here at northern lights...james lawrence is not only staying warm...but also forming friendships. lowerthird2line:james lawrence recently moved to mason city "i've had a lot of hospitality from locals around here, helping me out, pointing me in the right direction..." lowerthird2line:providing refuge from the cold mason city, ia he came to mason city from northern new york state...as he's looking for a fresh start. he got here in time before the onslaught of the cold. "even though being from northern new york, this is the coldest weather i've ever experienced. and the fact that they have this place opened for people who need to get off the street, and get out of the cold it's awesome." executive director jeannie kingery recently put out a call to mason city police to invite anyone - regardless of their situation - to come in for warmth - but it's nothing new. lowerthird2line:jeannie kingery northern lights alliance for the homeless "the pd have brought in people before who have gotten stranded out on the highway because of their vehicle quit or whatever due to weather like this." lowerthird2line:providing refuge from the cold mason city, ia for lawrence...he feels fortunate that he landed in a place that provides hospitality. "you don't have a lot of that with where i'm from." / homeless shelters warming centers-ltag-2 i also reached out to floyd county emergency management - who say that while they had warming shelters on standby if needed - fortunately - they did not have to activate any of them. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the shelter will continue to serve as a warming center until the threat of the extreme cold passes. / tz3