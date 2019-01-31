Speech to Text for Store damaged after pipes burst

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is another reminder of just how brutal these cold temperatures can be. at the furniture superstore in rochester - pipes burst around 10 o clock last night - dumping thousands of gallons of water inside. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how the store is picking up the pieces.xxx furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-1 furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-2 this is the scene right now in of the futurniture superstore in rochester. this space right where im standing is typically full of furniture for people to buy, that furniture is now all pushed aside as the clean up process continues. furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-5 the store, flipped upside down. fans...drying as much as they can. after a pipe burst and dumped thousands of gallons of water...floodin g 3 thousand square feet of the 93 thousand square foot building. jim sather is a store co owner. furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-4 now after fifteen years in business, i haven't seen everything, but i've seen most things. furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-6 like this brutal cold doing its worst and this pipe. there's a heat tape on the pipe, evidently that didn't work. causing damage, and a headache. sather shares this advice to other store owners. check your pipes make sure they're warm enough. especially in a concealed part of the ceiling to make sure there's good airflow going up to it. furniture store pipes burst-mpkgll-3 sather tells me theyre going to need to have these fans out for at least another day to make sure all the carpet is dry. reporting in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. / sather estimates that between replacing the damaged inventory and fixing the ceiling where the pipe burst - the incident caused about 40 thousand dollars in damage. /