Speech to Text for Drinking in Sub Zero Temperatures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather continues to dip below zero... you might be wondering how some are syaying busy as business and offices shut down.... and we are learning that researchers at the university of pittsburgh foundpeople who live in cold climates tend to drink more. kimt news 3's isabella basco reports. do people drink more in cold environments? i find out why midwesterners still like to go out and drink in this frigid cold. "why not? it's fun. there's nobody out. that's why i'm out." in true minnesotan nature áá kristi olivera does not let the freezing temperatures stop her from going out and having fun. "well, i'm more likely to go out just because i don't let the weather get to me." patrick whalen is the assistant manager at andy's liquor and says sales have been cut in half because of the weather áá but he is still surprised at the solid turnout. "i think people just really enjoy drinking alcohol. some people just really enjoy the flavor and it's just like a pop for someone." whalen says the temperatures don't stop the regulars from coming. "we've got some usual customers obviously that come in no matter what. doesn't matter if it's this cold out or there's 10 feet of snow. they'll come." olivera is one example of a minnesotan who does not let the weather stop her áá in fact... she is not opposed to getting up... going to work and returning to the same local joint. and a common myth about alcohol is that it makes you feel warmer... but it actually lowers your core body temperature and could put you at risk for hypothermia. so if you go out there..make sure you enjoy yourself in