Speech to Text for Kids attempt to break record for coldest hockey game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

attempt is underway right now in rochester.. some folks in rochester are trying to break the guisness world record of the coldest hockey game, ever. live kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is live in rochester where the game is underway! annalisa, you welcome