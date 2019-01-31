Speech to Text for Tracking Snow and Cold Temperatures Today

3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a wind chill warning remains in effect for the entire region through the mid to late morning. air temps this morning will be near á30 degrees with a wind chill around á40 to á50 degrees due to a lighter wind. hopefully your car will start this morning! bundle up if you have to head out! some schools are delayed or cancelled. a weak snow cluster will push through around midday today this will leave a dusting to .5" across the region with up to an 1" possible locally. watch for slick roads. lows remain subzero but for friday we finally return to above zero highs in the upper teens. warm air invades friday night as temperatures rise leading to highs in the upper 30's on saturday and middle 40's on sunday. this will also bring a surge of moisture that will fall mainly as drizzle saturday night through sunday. steady rain showers return sunday night possibly becoming a mix by monday morning with falling temperatures for the start of the week. another system moves in for tuesday into wednesday that will deliver snow thanks to highs falling to the teens. very cold arctic air returns by the middle of