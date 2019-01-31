Speech to Text for Coldest hockey game ever played

open a bunch of rochester kids took a chance to be world record holders by taking advantage of this polar vortex. .. take a look at this. just a few hours ago, at around 5... kids woke up early to try to set a new world record for the coldest hockey game ever played. they of course, did it as safely as possible..only playing 3, one minute periods... and covered headátoátoe. the mom hosting the event at her home ice rink says as long as everyone is safe and prepared there's no better way to spend a snow day. they're making some awesome memories. they'll never forget they came out on the coldest day in minnesota to play hockey instead of just sitting in front of a screen playing tv. this is the best memory maker. temperatures this morning hit 30 below, not even including the wind chill. organizers tell us there was no record to beat, guissness world records doesn't have