Speech to Text for RFD Ravine Rescue

dispatch./// continuing coverage kimt is continuing to follow the story of a harrowing accident followed by a dramatic rescue by rochester firefighters. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out just how over a dozen firefighters came together á braved the cold á and saved a life today./// live katie, george, the below zero temperatures kept a lot of people inside today. but our for our first responders á that wasn't an option. today i'm learning how these men and women risked their own lives to save (one.xxx this cell phone video shows the rescue of a trapped driver after her car slid down a 60 foot ravine. rochester firefighters and other first responders spent the next 30 minutes battling the brutal temperatures to free the woman. "we used things like the jaws of life and special hydraulic cutters with a lot of extra equipment we were able to remove the roof and then nice and easily remove her and then we had to use that same type of equipment that we lowered our equipment on to put her back on and bring her up the ravine." once they got to her, the concern was her body temperature. so as some worked to remove the top of the car. "we literally removed the entire top, flipped it down so we were able to get her out." others were working to prevent hypothermia. "lots of blankets. gold cross has a blanket warmer and they were able to bring us some of those and then once we got her onto the stretcher we got more blankets on her." once free, her journey (up the slippery slope began. "we slid her onto a tobaggin like structure and then literally hoofed her back up the hill we use a special rope device that allows us to that, it took a lot of people." the woman was taken by gold cross to the hospital. captain worstman says if you ever find yourself in this situation the best thing to do. "anything you can do to get in contact with us and then anything you can do to keep yourself warm the captain says keeping an emergency survival kit, a blanket, and a phone charger in your car could some day help save your life. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. they also say to always bundle up in full winter gear even if you're just going down the road... becuase these things happen in a matter of seconds.////