Speech to Text for Winter dance party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 20á19 winter dance party in clear lake bringing dozens of kids and adults out to honor buddy holly, the big bopper and richie valens. the trio crashed their plane in 1959. natural sound the white side walls hit the stage around seven tonight for the sock hop. each year around 15 hundred people come out for the dance, but those in charge say attendence will likely be down because of how cold it is. but that's not stopping everyone who did show up from getting their boogey on and enduring the cold weather. <because buddy holly the big bopper and whoever the other guy is died in the plane and we represent them here when we go here i guess > this is the 60th anniversary since the plane crash. the bash is bigger than ever á several big acts are set to take the stage including , austin allsup, bobby cochran, the nephew of local rock star eddie cochran as well as a number of others.