Clear
Winter dance party

Despite the cold, people are coming out to show off their best moves.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the 20á19 winter dance party in clear lake bringing dozens of kids and adults out to honor buddy holly, the big bopper and richie valens. the trio crashed their plane in 1959. natural sound the white side walls hit the stage around seven tonight for the sock hop. each year around 15 hundred people come out for the dance, but those in charge say attendence will likely be down because of how cold it is. but that's not stopping everyone who did show up from getting their boogey on and enduring the cold weather. <because buddy holly the big bopper and whoever the other guy is died in the plane and we represent them here when we go here i guess > this is the 60th anniversary since the plane crash. the bash is bigger than ever á several big acts are set to take the stage including , austin allsup, bobby cochran, the nephew of local rock star eddie cochran as well as a number of others. beating the cold is a lot easier with a hot meal. just ahead á how a rochester restaurant is making sure our first responders have full bellies
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
