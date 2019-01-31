Clear
Truck drivers deal with diesel issues

The cold temperatures are having an impact on area truckers.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

cold weather is also taking it's toll on those who drive for a living. . truckers are flocking to local rest areas as they struggle to keep the diesel fuel in their trucks from turning to gel. one driver we spoke with says the last few days á everything has taken longer. he maintainsááá safety has to be the priority in this kind of cold. . this morning it just jelled up and then it won't run the more the thing is i just got the driver out so they don't freeze the death today it won't take long. werner says his delivery to nebraska is already a day and a
