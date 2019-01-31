Speech to Text for Giving away burgers on the cold day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

off./// rochester's first responders won't go to bed with an empty stomach tonight... thanks to one rochester business. hot chip gave away free burgers and fries to any first responder who came in. all to thank them for protecting our community despite the dangerously cold temperatures. business was steady all day but most service men and women who took the bait, took it to go so they could continue to work while enjoying their hot meal.xxx "it feels great because there's not really any way that we can ever show our appreciation in any way." every other day of the year,hot chip offers a 15 percent off discount to first responders and veterans./// well it's a new addition to the med city. just ahead á we'll tell you more about a cancer research center opening its doors./// ((((take live wx tease((() your full