Speech to Text for Shuttles for patients and colleagues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the bitter cold temperatures á it only takes 10 minutes or less to get frostbite á which is why mercy medical center north iowa is accommodatin g employees and patients alike. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock has the story.xxx on the scene hey thank you katie and george. that's right, with the extremely cold temperatures that we've been experiencing, mercy medical center north iowa is doing everything it can to make sure that not only its patients are getting to and from the door safely, but so are there colleagues and this is how they're doing it. it helped me not be frozen before i was getting into work today. ali robertson was one of the many staff members who benefitted from a new accomodation at the medical center... chief operating officer á diane fischels á says it was put into place earlier this week. anytime we think there's going to be something that's going to interrupt our services we always meet and talk about how we best prepare for that. employees aren't the only ones benefitting... the hospital offers a free valet service for patients. just another reason robertson say's she's thankful to work for an employer who cares. it means the world to me. not only do we have the highest quality for our patients, but the organization really had that personalized car for our employees that they offered this for us several days these week. now ali tells me that they have seen some cases of frostbite come through mercy medical center north iowa so far this year which is just another one of the many reason she's glad that this type of accommodatio n has been made available for employees like her. in mason city, thank you kaleb. robertson says being warmer at the start of the day is a big morale booster and she hopes the service continues throughout the winter months./// the