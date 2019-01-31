Clear
Vyriad ribbon cutting

The Biotech company is moving in to the med city.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a nineámillion dollar addition to the former ibm complex in rochester. vyriad, a clinicalástage biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment, has just moved to a customábuilt facility. that facility has stateáofátheá art labaratories and offices. the addition got funding from the mayo clinic... rochester area economic development and the southeast minnesota capital fund. stephen russell is the ceo of vyriad. "we developed this technology originally at mayo clinic and then when it started to show promise in the clinic, we decided it needed to move into a commercial entity to be further developed." about 20 people are working in the facilities now. vyriad ultimately plans to have as many as 50 staffers on the new
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
Community Events